TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — With Election Day less than a week away, many Americans may be feeling anxious during this time period.

A recent study by the American Psychological Association found more than two-thirds of adults in the U.S. said the 2020 presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life.

Many refer to it as “election stress disorder.”

“Things like when you read something related to the election, getting a headache that comes along with it, or chest tightness,” Oluwatofunmi Oni, staff psychologist at Towson University, said.

That stress can affect people physically, mentally and socially.

“I’ve been really stressed and anxious about everything,” Sarah Fishkind, a sophomore at Towson University, said.

Experts say the biggest factor behind it all is uncertainty.

That’s why Towson University staff counselors recently launched a video series called “Managing Election Stress.”

The series offers strategies for coping with election stress.

As Election Day draws closer, experts are reminding those feeling anxious to focus on what they can control other than what they can’t.

“Just because you accept the current reality, doesn’t mean you can’t move forward with change,” Oni said.

Towson University’s final episode in its “Managing Election Stress” series will be aired live on Instagram discussing in real-time ways to manage Election Day stress and what to expect moving forward.

It will also be posted on all social media accounts afterwards.

For more information on the series, please click here.