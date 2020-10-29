Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Most of the state is under a flood watch as heavy rain moves in Thursday.
The rain is part of the system that was Hurricane Zeta.
Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Charles, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Mary’s counties are all under a flood watch until Halloween morning.
Flood Watch issued October 29 at 3:19AM EDT until October 31 at 9:00AM EDT by NWS https://t.co/VBSDmmKgtp
— CecilCountyDES (@CecilCountyDES) October 29, 2020
For much of the rest of the state, the flood watch ends Thursday evening.
Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.