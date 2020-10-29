CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Over 500, Highest Since August
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Most of the state is under a flood watch as heavy rain moves in Thursday.

The rain is part of the system that was Hurricane Zeta.

Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Charles, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Mary’s counties are all under a flood watch until Halloween morning.

For much of the rest of the state, the flood watch ends Thursday evening.

