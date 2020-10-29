Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Holiday Inn at the Inner Harbor is one of the latest businesses to permanently close because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The hotel on W. Lombard Street first opened in 1964.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
A white sheet now covers the sign and a message about the closure is posted on the door.
The owners say the lack of conventions happening right now and the loss of revenue from O’s fans this season played a major role in its closing.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.