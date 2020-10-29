Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the head and killed in East Baltimore Thursday afternoon.
Baltimore City Police officers were called to the 700 block of E. Chase Street around 2:16 p.m. for a Shot Spotter alert.
When they arrived they found an unidentified man was shot in the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives responded out and have assumed control of this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.
Since the police didn’t protect the man from being killed, or the other two from being shot, they are victims of the police and should be commemorated on the victims of Columbus memorial, right Ryan?