ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina reached an agreement to advance offshore wind development on Thursday.
The three governors announced the framework for the three states to work together to promote, develop and expand offshore wind energy.
They are forming a SMART-POWER Leadership Team with representatives from each jurisdiction to develop regional offshore wind resources.
“Maryland has been leading the charge when it comes to real, bipartisan, common sense solutions and we are proud to continue setting an example for the nation of bold environmental leadership,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “Joining this multi-state partnership to expand offshore wind development will further our strong record of supporting responsible energy projects that provide jobs, clean air benefits, and energy independence.”
The agreement will also commit the three states to working to increase regulatory certainty, encourage manufacturing of component parts, share information and reduce project costs through supply chain development.
The full SMART-POWER memorandum of understanding is available here.
What a waste of perfectly good money. Morons