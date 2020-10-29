NFL Week 8 AFC East Picks: Bills 'Should Take Care Of Their Business At Home' Against Patriots, Says CBS Boston's Levan ReidCBS Boston sports reporter breaks down AFC East matchups, with the Patriots as underdogs against the Bills, and the Dolphins beginning the Tua Tagovailoa era.

NFL On CBS' Ian Eagle On Ravens-Steelers: 'Bye Week Came At Perfect Time For Baltimore'With a rivalry matchup against the Steelers on deck this week, the CBS play by play man says the bye week came at a good time to allow the Ravens to tinker with what's not working.

Jimmy Orr, Former Star WR For Baltimore Colts And Pittsburgh Steelers, Dies At 85Jimmy Orr, a sure-handed wide receiver who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts after starring at the University of Georgia, has died. He was 85.

Ravens Intend To Show Steelers They Play Better DefenseIn the midst of an NFL season that is on course to set records for the most points and touchdowns, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are winning on the strength of their defenses.