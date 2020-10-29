CORONAVIRUS IN MDNew Daily Cases Top 900 For First Time Since Early August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s time to bring in or cover those outdoor plants; sub-freezing temperatures are in the forecast to start the weekend.

With overnight temperatures expected to dip to around freezing overnight Friday into Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for northern Baltimore, Harford, northwestern Howard and Frederick counties beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. that day. A freeze warning will take effect for Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties at 2 a.m. Saturday and also run through 9 a.m.

It will stay chilly on Saturday, with a high temperature around 51 degrees. After rebounding into the 60s on Sunday, temperatures will fall again on Monday, when highs will stay in the upper 40s.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

