SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland-based McCormick & Company, Inc. will be opening a new distribution center in Sparrows Point.

“Maryland has been McCormick’s home for more than 130 years and this new distribution facility shows the company’s ongoing commitment to our state and to the Baltimore region,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Maryland is open for business, and we are proud that growing global companies like McCormick are leading the way by continuing to invest and provide jobs in our state.”

According to the spice company, the 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center will be located in the Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park. This will help them increase capacity to meet a growing demand in America for their products and it will become the largest distribution site for McCormick in the world.

“We are excited to see McCormick continuing to expand its footprint at Tradepoint Atlantic, creating even more jobs for working families in our communities,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “Supporting Baltimore County’s economic recovery, this new state-of-the-art facility is another major step forward in Sparrows Point’s transformative redevelopment into a vibrant hub for global commerce.”

The company is planning to open the site once construction is completed sometime in the second half of 2022.

McCormick selected Sparrows Point after looking at several sites in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The company will join others like Amazon, Under Armour and Perdue as tenants.

“McCormick’s new state-of-the-art Northeast Distribution Center marks another milestone in our company’s history of providing local jobs and making investments in building the McCormick of the Future,” said Lawrence E. Kurzius. “Expanding our infrastructure and capabilities by optimizing our distribution network in the region supports our strategy to add capacity, enhance our customer response and increase efficiencies through the use of technology. I’d like to thank all of our McCormick employees, Tradepoint Atlantic partners and state and local officials who

helped make this transformational project happen.”

“Today’s announcement represents years of hard-work and vision culminating in two iconic Baltimore brands coming together,” said Kerry Doyle, Managing Director for Tradepoint Atlantic. “The combination of McCormick’s world-class production and processing capabilities and Tradepoint Atlantic’s multi-modal connectivity to key east coast and global markets will allow for sustained growth for many years to come. As any Marylander can tell you, there is nothing better than OLD BAY and McCormick products and Tradepoint Atlantic couldn’t be prouder to be part of their incredible story moving forward.”