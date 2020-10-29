BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Classes at Morgan State University will not be in session on Tuesday so students and staff members can vote, the university said Thursday.
In a news release, university President David Wilson said those who already are encouraged to participate in civic engagement on Election Day.
“This is a very important election with a number of key outcomes at stake and it is imperative that everyone who can vote, have an opportunity to vote and this includes our students and faculty here at Morgan,” Wilson said in the release. “Our Morgan Community has been engaged in what the results of this election may mean for our future, particularly our students, and we wanted to clear a path for them to have their say with their vote.”
Classes will resume on Wednesday.