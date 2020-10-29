CORONAVIRUS IN MDNew Daily Cases Top 900 For First Time Since Early August
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:30 PMMom
    9:00 PMCBS News Special Report Every Vote Counts: A Celebration in Democracy
    10:00 PMStar Trek: Discovery
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:2020 election, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Election Day, Local TV, Morgan State University, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Classes at Morgan State University will not be in session on Tuesday so students and staff members can vote, the university said Thursday.

In a news release, university President David Wilson said those who already are encouraged to participate in civic engagement on Election Day.

VOTING RESOURCES:

“This is a very important election with a number of key outcomes at stake and it is imperative that everyone who can vote, have an opportunity to vote and this includes our students and faculty here at Morgan,” Wilson said in the release. “Our Morgan Community has been engaged in what the results of this election may mean for our future, particularly our students, and we wanted to clear a path for them to have their say with their vote.”

Classes will resume on Wednesday.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply