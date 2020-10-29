Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Ripken is staying in the Orioles family.
The Baltimore Orioles announced Thursday they have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with infielder Ryan Ripken, the son of Cal Ripken, Jr.
The team also agreed to contract terms with a number of other players, including C Taylor Davis, RHP Marcos Diplán, RHP Mickey Jannis, RHP Ofelky Peralta and INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson.
In 2017, the Orioles signed Ryan Ripken to an Aberdeen IronBirds minor league contract. He went on to play with the Delmarva Shorebirds, Frederick Keys and the Bowie Baysox.
