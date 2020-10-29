CORONAVIRUS IN MDNew Daily Cases Top 900 For First Time Since Early August
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMStar Trek: Discovery
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:2020 election, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Early Voting, General Election, in-person voting, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the fourth day in a row, more than 100,000 Marylanders have cast their ballots during the early in-person voting period ahead of the 2020 election.

The Maryland State Board of Elections said 137,317 people voted Thursday despite the rain.

Over 86,000 people had voted by 4 p.m.

A total of 7,743 people voted in Baltimore City alone.

On Wednesday, nearly 160,000 people had cast their ballots by 8 p.m.

Those numbers don’t include the over one million Marylanders whose mail-in ballots have been received as of Wednesday evening.

ELECTION 2020: 

The Maryland State Board of Elections recommends voters drop their ballots in the mail directly with the US Postal Service.

They accept ballots that are postmarked by November 3 and received by November 13.

You can check your ballot status here. If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply