BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the fourth day in a row, more than 100,000 Marylanders have cast their ballots during the early in-person voting period ahead of the 2020 election.

The Maryland State Board of Elections said 137,317 people voted Thursday despite the rain.

Today's unofficial turnout for day 4 of early voting is 137,317! The best times to vote early are 10a-2p on weekdays. Vote early at any voting center in your county or city. See a sample of your ballot and where to vote in your area at https://t.co/dnjRafC2Zy #MDvotes #VoteEarly pic.twitter.com/NITqXe2Eic — Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) October 30, 2020

Over 86,000 people had voted by 4 p.m.

As of 4pm, today's unofficial early voting turnout count is 86,263! Today is the best day to vote early while lines are short! ☔️ See a sample of your ballot and where to vote early in your county/City at https://t.co/z3gcjmfJjj #MDvotes #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/AGne1rA7cc — Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) October 29, 2020

A total of 7,743 people voted in Baltimore City alone.

So the party is over for tonight. Baltimore City did a great job in coming out in the rain. The final tallies are as follows:

Morgan 1542

Cross Country 918

Mount Pleasant 1190

BCCC 917

Southeast Anchor 1027

New Era 251

Oriole Park 936

Edmondson 962

Grand total: 7743 pic.twitter.com/F98JkEbQJm — Baltimore City Elections (@Bmore_Elections) October 30, 2020

On Wednesday, nearly 160,000 people had cast their ballots by 8 p.m.

Those numbers don’t include the over one million Marylanders whose mail-in ballots have been received as of Wednesday evening.

The Maryland State Board of Elections recommends voters drop their ballots in the mail directly with the US Postal Service.

They accept ballots that are postmarked by November 3 and received by November 13.

You can check your ballot status here. If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.