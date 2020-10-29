BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The coronavirus testing site at Pimlico Race Course is closing, city officials announced Thursday.
The closure comes as the city is transitioning its testing to prepare for winter weather.
“I want to sincerely thank the Stronach Group, the Maryland Jockey Club, LifeBridge Health, the Maryland National Guard, and the Maryland Department of Health for working with the City to provide essential community-based testing at Pimlico,” Mayor Young said. “This site proved vital throughout the early phases of the pandemic by providing critical access to testing for our residents.”
Nearly 12,000 tests have been performed since April.
“When testing began at Pimlico, we were seeing an average of just over 300 COVID-19 tests in the City per day – the availability of testing at Pimlico helped us begin scaling community-based testing to meet demand,” Health Commissioner Dr. Dzirasa said. “Today, we are seeing an average of more than 3700 tests per day, with a wide variety of partners providing testing, a testament to the work of the Health Department and all of the City’s healthcare partners in finding innovative ways to provide testing.”
