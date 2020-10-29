Comments
SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man.
Police say Gene Summer, 80, was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Campbell Drive in Suitland.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, black pants and black dress shoes carrying a black and red umbrella.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at 301-772-4911.