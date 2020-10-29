CORONAVIRUS IN MDNew Daily Cases Top 900 For First Time Since Early August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Any football fan who has been in Baltimore even a short period of time is aware of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry.

The two teams meet twice a year in what’s considered the hardest-hitting series in the sport.

Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen has his sites set on the steelers. He’s preparing for his first foray into the famed rivalry.

The veterans tell the new players every year: you’re not a Raven until you play against Pittsburgh, and several Ravens are about to experience it for the first time Sunday.

BALTIMORE, MD – OCTOBER 11: Patrick Queen #48 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“Hard-nosed football,” Queen said. “That’s about it. Growing up, watching football, you don’t know much about the game but you just see all the emotions coming into it… the hard-hitting. That’s what kids growing up look at how people play. That’s the main thing I looked at growing up is just how hard they hit and the energy that they brought every game.”

“You get excited for the rookies who haven’t played in this game because they’ve heard about it, they’ve read about it, they’ve watched them, but they haven’t played in it yet,” Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. “After they play in it you go up to them and say, ‘See what I was talking about?'”

Notable injury absences: running back Mark Ingram II and defensive back Jimmy Smith both did not practice Thursday because of injuries.

Marlon Humphrey is back after sitting out Wednesday with an illness.

Ravens-Steelers, a battle for first place. Pittsburgh comes to town as the only unbeaten team in the NFL.

You can catch the vacation from Sunday’s game right here on WJZ.

