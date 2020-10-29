ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus numbers shot up overnight. The state’s department of health reported 962 new cases in the last 24 hours.

There are 143,387 coronavirus cases in Maryland, and 3,980 people have died as a result. Hospitalizations are also creeping up, back above 500 for the first time since August.

“We have seen some slightly rising numbers in cases in our positivity rate, in our hospitalizations and in our deaths, and we are going to continue to remain vigilant,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. I’ve said before, even though we are doing really well comparatively on our health metrics and on our economic recovery than most states, we are not immune to this and it’s all around us.”

There have been questions about how the state calculates its positivity rate because it’s often lower than figures from Johns Hopkins. There are also concerns it could be misleading.

In a recent letter to the governor, comptroller Peter Franchot wrote, “….Maryland’s current positivity rate of 3.36% can lead others to think that Maryland has turned the corner in our collective efforts to combat this deadly virus.”

There have even been positive cases in some state facilities, like courthouses.

The Maryland Judiciary said the safety of its workers is a top priority and they’ve taken precautions and provided PPE.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said at least 21 of its union members who work at the MVA have gotten sick.

They want the state to close and disinfect MVA facilities.

In Gov. Hogan’s remarks Thursday, before union members held their press conference, he stressed that everyone in the state needs to remain vigilant and should not get complacent.

