COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When the Terrapins take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night, fans watching the game will see the University of Maryland’s new public service announcement dedicated to ending racism.
The 30-second ad, which the Terrapins shared on Facebook this week, said the university is “committed to addressing the most urgent issues of our time.”
“Our commitment takes boldness and the conviction to lift up our collective voices to chart a better path forward,” a voiceover explains.
The video continues with the voiceover saying “We will stand for what we believe in” as images with the words empathy, respect and end racism appear on-screen.
The PSA is the latest in a series of efforts the university and football team have taken to address social justice issues. On Thursday, the team posted a video of crews painting “End Racism” and “In Solidarity” on the field.
For the season-opener, players wore name-plates on their jerseys that called for equality, unity, respect, justice and empathy.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Maryland Football Players Will Wear Social Justice Messages On Jerseys In Season-Opener
- Maryland Looking Past Northwestern Debacle Toward Minnesota
- Ramsey, Anderson Lead Way, Northwestern Pounds Terps 43-3
The Terps are hoping to move past their 43-3 loss to Northwestern when they face the Gophers Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.