MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for other possible victims after charging a 26-year-old Middle River man with rape.
William Pervis McNeill, Jr. is being held without bail on charges of second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and perverted practice after police say he sexually assaulted a man on October 22.
Police said McNeill met the victim by creating fake job opportunities on social media. The victim answered the ad and went to the suspect’s apartment for an interview, where he was then sexually assaulted during the interview.
Police are asking for anyone who believes they were solicited for a job opportunity and were then sexually assaulted by McNeill to contact them.
They confirmed he used cell phone apps and fake profiles to make the job opportunity appear realistic.
His mugshot is being released due to the fake profiles. Victims are urged to contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Special Victims Unit by calling 410-307-2020.