BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is hoping the public can help them identify five people allegedly linked to a fire at First National Bank in Baltimore City during protests in May. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The ATF said a group of unknown suspects damaged the exterior of the bank at 300 Lombard Street around 12:45 a.m. on May 31.

At least one of the suspects went inside to set a fire.

Investigators recovered surveillance video and images of the crime that show four men and one woman as possible suspects in the case. They are hoping the public can help identify them.

ATF is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime. If you recognize any of these people or know who is responsible for the fire, call 888-ATF-TIPS https://t.co/y7kPbnbWgU pic.twitter.com/VN22Cfhx2C — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) October 30, 2020

“While ATF and our law enforcement partners continue to exhaust all investigative leads, we are now also asking for help from another one of our partners — the community,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones. “Using peaceful protests as an excuse to cause destruction and commit crime is unacceptable. It puts everyone at risk and ATF’s top priority is to take offenders off the street so citizens can live safely. Help us to ensure that anyone wreaking havoc in Baltimore City is held responsible.”

Person of Interest - First National Bank Fire Credit: ATF Baltimore

Person of Interest - First National Bank Fire Credit: ATF Baltimore

Person of Interest - First National Bank Fire Credit: ATF Baltimore

Person of Interest - First National Bank Fire Credit: ATF Baltimore

Person of Interest - First National Bank Fire Credit: ATF Baltimore

Anyone with information about the persons of interest, about who committed this crime, or anyone with additional photos or videos is asked to contact investigators immediately. Call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.