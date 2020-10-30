BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Spending Halloween in the hospital in a regular year is challenging enough for kids, but add in the coronavirus pandemic and it can be extra tough.
In order to spread some cheer, some Baltimore hospitals have found ways to celebrate the holiday despite the pandemic.
The Johns Hopkins Children’s Center held its annual Halloween celebration with some changes due to COVID-19.
Around 60 hospital staff members traded in their scrubs for costumes and visited pediatric patients, handing out candy and other goodies.
Earlier in the week, the hospital held a pumpkin decorating contest and door sign decorating.
At the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, a number of neonatal intensive care patients also celebrated in costumes ranging from a Ravens fan to a pineapple.
The outfits, originally for Build-A-Bear stuffed animals, were donated by Live Like Lil Bill Inc., the hospital said.