BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pumpkins, costumes and spooky creatures!
If you’re looking for some safe Halloween fun, you may want to head over to the National Aquarium.
To kick off Halloween Weekend, divers got into the holiday spirit by carving pumpkins among the fish, sharks and rays while the animals snacked on the leftovers.
One diver carved a moray eel, while the other carved an old-timey dive helmet.
If you plan on visiting the aquarium to see the animals for yourself, you’re encouraged to dress in your best costume.