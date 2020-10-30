Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s going to be chilly this weekend, but if you’re looking to spend some time outside, this is the perfect time to do some leaf-peeping!
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources released an updated fall foliage map. Right now, our area is seeing peak color!
🍁🍂 FALL FOLIAGE REPORT: We are past peak in the western part of the state but seeing peak colors in most of the central areas and the eastern shore is starting to see some changes! Read more: https://t.co/Y3odcGd8fm pic.twitter.com/8dyHbh8Yp2
— Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) October 29, 2020
Counties to the south and along the Eastern Shore still haven’t reached their peak yet, while western Maryland is past peak.