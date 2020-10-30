CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases For Second Consecutive Day; Positivity Rate Climbs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Department Of Natural Resources, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s going to be chilly this weekend, but if you’re looking to spend some time outside, this is the perfect time to do some leaf-peeping!

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources released an updated fall foliage map. Right now, our area is seeing peak color!

Counties to the south and along the Eastern Shore still haven’t reached their peak yet, while western Maryland is past peak.

