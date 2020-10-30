CORONAVIRUS IN MDNew Daily Cases Top 900 For First Time Since Early August
By Tim Williams
Halloween, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Freeze warnings are set to go into effect Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the warnings Friday morning ahead of Halloween.

Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, and Southeast Harford counties.

A frost advisory is also in place for Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Montgomery, Southern Baltimore counties.

