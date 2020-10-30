Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Freeze warnings are set to go into effect Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service issued the warnings Friday morning ahead of Halloween.
Brrr! Freeze Warning in effect on Saturday from 3 A.M. to 9 A.M. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31° are expected. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/6dvK1HNLBw
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 30, 2020
Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, and Southeast Harford counties.
A frost advisory is also in place for Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Montgomery, Southern Baltimore counties.