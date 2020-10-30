Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man is facing charges for a string of burglaries, according to police.
Police said Travis Johnson, 23, of Glen Burnie, burglarized several restaurants.
Police were called Thursday night for multiple burglaries in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, and the 4800 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn.
During the course of the investigation, a detective found an individual fitting the description of the suspect. Johnson was detained and identified.
Northern District Detectives continue to investigate the remaining burglaries and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135.