CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases For Second Consecutive Day; Positivity Rate Climbs
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Deciders: A CBS News Special
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, Travis Johnson

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man is facing charges for a string of burglaries, according to police.

Police said Travis Johnson, 23, of Glen Burnie, burglarized several restaurants.

Police were called Thursday night for multiple burglaries in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, and the 4800 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn.

During the course of the investigation, a detective found an individual fitting the description of the suspect. Johnson was detained and identified.

Northern District Detectives continue to investigate the remaining burglaries and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply