By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Holiday Inn at the Inner Harbor is one of the latest businesses to permanently close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel on W. Lombard Street first opened in 1964.

A white sheet now covers the sign and a message about the closure is posted on the door.

The owners say the lack of conventions happening right now and the loss of revenue from O’s fans this season played a major role in its closing.

This story was originally published on Oct. 29, 2020.

