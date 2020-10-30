CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases For Second Consecutive Day; Positivity Rate Climbs
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Essex, Fatal Shooting, Keonta Adrian Skipwith, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers, zeshaan ali toppa

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old Laurel man in a fatal shooting in Essex earlier this month.

Keonta Adrian Skipwith was arrested Monday and is being held without bond in the October 9 shooting that left Zeshaan Ali Toppa dead, the Baltimore County Police Department said Friday.

Baltimore County Police Investigating Fatal Overnight Shooting In Essex

Police said Skipwith shot and killed Toppa in the 500 block of Welbrook Road during a drug-related robbery. Toppa, 21, died at the scene.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply