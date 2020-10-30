Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old Laurel man in a fatal shooting in Essex earlier this month.
Keonta Adrian Skipwith was arrested Monday and is being held without bond in the October 9 shooting that left Zeshaan Ali Toppa dead, the Baltimore County Police Department said Friday.
Baltimore County Police Investigating Fatal Overnight Shooting In Essex
Police said Skipwith shot and killed Toppa in the 500 block of Welbrook Road during a drug-related robbery. Toppa, 21, died at the scene.