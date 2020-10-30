GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Glen Burnie man wanted in a fatal shooting in September turned himself in early Friday morning, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Khiry Dewann Queen of Glen Burnie surrendered at the county’s northern police district around 2:36 a.m. and was taken to Central Booking on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, police said.
Queen had been wanted in the September 12 shooting of 27-year-old Fillmore James Burriss. Burriss was found fatally shot in the 500 block of Delaware Avenue around 10:45 p.m.
Police said witnesses reported Burriss and three men got into an argument about being recorded on video. During the argument, Queen reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Burriss.
Online court records show Queen is scheduled to have a bond review hearing Monday morning.