By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens listed Ingram as doubtful on Friday’s injury report due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 11: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands the ball off to Mark Ingram #21 during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

This year, Ingram has carried the ball just 50 times for 225 yards. He has scored only two touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the season.

Last year, Ingram rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Expect Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins to see a majority of the workload Sunday.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive back Anthony Levine are both listed as questionable. Smith is dealing with an Achilles injury, while Levine is dealing with an abdominal injury.

Kickoff for Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers is slated for 1 p.m. You can catch all of the action right here on WJZ.

