BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens listed Ingram as doubtful on Friday’s injury report due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This year, Ingram has carried the ball just 50 times for 225 yards. He has scored only two touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the season.
Last year, Ingram rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
Expect Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins to see a majority of the workload Sunday.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive back Anthony Levine are both listed as questionable. Smith is dealing with an Achilles injury, while Levine is dealing with an abdominal injury.
Kickoff for Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers is slated for 1 p.m. You can catch all of the action right here on WJZ.