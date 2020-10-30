ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland recorded yet another day of over 100,000 residents participating in early in-person voting.
More than 138,000 ballots were cast Friday.
The Maryland State Board of Elections said 138,492 people voted.
Today's unofficial turnout for day 5 of early voting: 138,492! Early voting continues 7a-8p both days this weekend through Monday. Plan ahead, save time, and take advantage of the next 3 days to #VoteEarly #MDvotes pic.twitter.com/NqC6g1m85l
— Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) October 31, 2020
On Thursday, nearly 137,317 people had cast their ballots despite the rain.
The Maryland State Board of Elections recommends voters drop their ballots in the mail directly with the US Postal Service.
They accept ballots that are postmarked by November 3 and received by November 13.
You can check your ballot status here. If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.