CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases For Second Consecutive Day; Positivity Rate Climbs
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Early Voting, Election Day, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland recorded yet another day of over 100,000 residents participating in early in-person voting.

More than 138,000 ballots were cast Friday.

The Maryland State Board of Elections said 138,492 people voted.

 

On Thursday, nearly 137,317 people had cast their ballots despite the rain.

ELECTION 2020: 

The Maryland State Board of Elections recommends voters drop their ballots in the mail directly with the US Postal Service.

They accept ballots that are postmarked by November 3 and received by November 13.

You can check your ballot status here. If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply