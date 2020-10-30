Comments
WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Charles County are investigating a possible quadruple shooting in Waldorf Friday night.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to Room 301 Lounge/Bar in 2100 block of Crain Hwy for a report of a shooting.
According to police, at least one of the victims has critical injures.
No further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
