BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Jurors spent hours Friday deliberating whether Harford County mass shooter Radee Prince is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity for a 2017 mass shooting that left two of his coworkers injured and three of them dead.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the second phase of the trial Friday and will resume deliberations on Monday.

Those same jurors found Prince guilty of murder, attempted murder and weapons charges earlier this week.

The judge instructed them not to talk about the case or read any media relating to it over the weekend.

The deliberations started Friday morning after closing arguments in the case.

The prosecution argues Prince did not have a severe mental illness that stopped him from understanding the criminality of his actions.

Prince’s attorneys presented evidence that he suffers from depression and a brain injury in 2014 that damaged the part of his brain that controls his emotions.

Prince worked at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood. In October 2017, he went to work with a gun, gathered his co-workers together and shot five of them in the head.

He argued he was bullied, but the prosecution said there was no evidence of that.

Later the same day as the Edgewood shooting, Prince drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance. He is currently serving a 40-year sentence for that crime.

Bayarsaikhan Tudev, Jose Romero and Enis Mrvoljak died in the Harford County massacre.