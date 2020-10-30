BALTIMORE (WJZ) — M&T Bank Stadium will host around 4,000 fans on Sunday as the Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a number of changes will be put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will be required to follow all six-foot social-distancing markers that will be displayed throughout common areas inside and outside the stadium. These markers will help fans line up for security screenings, restrooms, retail locations and concessions.

Face coverings will also be mandatory for anyone in-stadium and must be worn at all times other than when actively eating or drinking in seats.

This also applies to when fans are waiting for entry into the stadium and when inside the stadium’s “Bag Buffer Zone.” Masks must completely and tightly cover the wearer’s nose and mouth.

Face shields, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing exhalation valves or vents, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. The face mask requirement will not apply to children under the age of 2.

All tickets at M&T Bank Stadium will be digital and can be accessed through the Ravens App on fans’ mobile devices. Fans are encouraged to have their mobile ticket ready prior to arriving at the stadium.

Stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, and guests must enter the gate that is listed on their mobile ticket.

Kickoff for Sunday’s Ravens-Steelers game is set for 1 p.m. You can catch all the action right here on WJZ.

