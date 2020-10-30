Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Daylight Savings Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
This means time will “fall back” from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday — so remember to change back any clocks that do not automatically update.
Many of us will enjoy an extra hour of sleep too!
Daylight Savings Times is meant to allow for more hours of daylight during the spring and summer months. During the fall and winter it stays darker longer.
Here in Maryland on Nov. 1, the sun will set around 5:04 p.m.
Although most of the U.S. adheres to Daylight Savings Time, Hawaii and most of Arizona do not. Neither do U.S. territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and American Samoa.