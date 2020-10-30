BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The Ravens announced Friday that they have agreed to a five-year contract extension with the 26-year-old, keeping him in Baltimore through the 2025 season.
“We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He’s a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family.”
The team did not release the financial details of the contract, but ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $98.75 million with over $70 million of that money guaranteed.
Ravens gave LT Ronnie Stanley a 5-year, $98.75 million extension, per source.
Schefter also offered a further breakdown of the various financials of the contract.
Here are some of the deal points:
$112,866,000 – max total value
$47,116,000 – will be earned from September 13th to March 31st, 2021
$70,866,000 – total guarantees
5 year extension (6 years). https://t.co/T6Xg9N1Q5p
The team’s first selection in the 2016 Draft (No. 6 overall), Stanley has started all 61 games that he has played in since joining the franchise. He was named an All-Pro for the first time last season when he played a key role in a rushing attack that set a league record for rushing yards with 3,296.
In addition to the league records, Stanley helped the team set new franchise marks for total touchdowns (64), points (531) and total net yards (6,521).