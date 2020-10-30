MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for other possible victims after charging a 26-year-old Middle River man with rape.

William Pervis McNeill, Jr. is being held without bail on charges of second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and perverted practice after police say he sexually assaulted a man on October 22.

Police say McNeill met the victim by creating fake job opportunities on social media.

The victim answered the ad and went to the suspect’s apartment for an interview, where he was then sexually assaulted, police say.

Charging documents say, both the victim and the suspect worked at Amazon, but the victim had never seen the suspect before.

Charging documents say McNeill told the victim to come to his apartment for a physical agility test and a physical exam that included a prostate exam, saying the location where exams are usually done was closed because of the pandemic.

The victim told investigators he tried contacting McNeill several days later to see if he was hired, but then realized he had been tricked and was sexually assaulted.

“We believe there are more victims based on the information we obtained during the investigation,” Officer Danielle Moore, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said.

McNeill told police his job opportunity scam has worked three times in the past and it all started around January.

Police are asking for anyone who believes they were solicited for a job opportunity and were then sexually assaulted by McNeill to contact them.

They confirmed he used cell phone apps and fake profiles to make the job opportunity appear realistic.

His mugshot is being released due to the fake profiles. Victims are urged to contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Special Victims Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

This story was originally published on Oct. 29, 2020.