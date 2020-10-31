Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore late Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Abbotston Road to investigate a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Northeast District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.