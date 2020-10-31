DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a fatal pedestrian-involved crash Friday night.
Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. to Merritt Boulevard and Ives Lane for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.
The preliminary investigation found that a Chevrolet Caprice was traveling southbound on Merritt Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian who attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Merritt Boulevard.
The pedestrian did not cross at the crosswalk, police said.
The pedestrian, Chom Woody, 71, of the 400 block of Westfield Road 21222, was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where she died the next day. The driver remained at the scene.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation.