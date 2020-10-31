CORONAVIRUS IN MDOfficials Discouraging Trick-Or-Treating In Some Parts Of Maryland After COVID-19 Cases On The Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7:00PM
    8:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    9:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Public Schools, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced Friday changes to its fall meal distribution program, effective Monday, November 2.

One location has been added – Fontana Lane and Fontana Lane – and eight locations have been removed – Epsom Road and Sadler Road, Naturo Road and Yakona Road, Polaris Court and Cloister Road, Fontana Lane, Wendell Avenue and Lambros Road, Ballard Avenue and Midego Drive, German Hill Road and East Branch Road and Williams Court and Greenleigh Avenue.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Through its fall meal distribution program, BCPS is providing school meals, at no cost to students, to all children ages 2-18, through Wednesday, December 23.

For additional information, please click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply