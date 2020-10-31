TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced Friday changes to its fall meal distribution program, effective Monday, November 2.
One location has been added – Fontana Lane and Fontana Lane – and eight locations have been removed – Epsom Road and Sadler Road, Naturo Road and Yakona Road, Polaris Court and Cloister Road, Fontana Lane, Wendell Avenue and Lambros Road, Ballard Avenue and Midego Drive, German Hill Road and East Branch Road and Williams Court and Greenleigh Avenue.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Through its fall meal distribution program, BCPS is providing school meals, at no cost to students, to all children ages 2-18, through Wednesday, December 23.
For additional information, please click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.