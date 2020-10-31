BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and drug distribution.
Brian Lockett, 48, was sentenced for the federal charges of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 100 grams of more of heroin, and to possession of a stolen firearm.
According to his guilty plea, on May 24, 2018, officers executed a search warrant at Lockett’s residence in the 1500 block of East Preston Street.
Some of the officers knocked on the front door to announce their entry to execute the warrant. As they did, Lockett and another individual were caught going out the rear door of the home in an attempt to get away.
From Lockett’s basement bedroom, law enforcement recovered approximately 1,644 gelcaps, which laboratory analysis found contained acetylfentanyl, fentanyl, or heroin, as well as smaller quantities of small ziplocks containing suspected cocaine.
From under the mattress, agents recovered a 9mm handgun and a magazine for that weapon, loaded with 15 9mm cartridges.
Also in the basement were bottles labeled as quinine and several bags of white and brown powdered substances, believed to be drugs and drug cutting agents. One of the bags was found to contain approximately 182.52 grams of a mixture of acetylfentanyl, fentanyl, and heroin.
Agents also recovered cash, a cellular phone, and other supplies used in the packaging for drugs for street-level sale. The gun recovered from Lockett’s bedroom was found to be stolen.