CORONAVIRUS IN MDOfficials Discouraging Trick-Or-Treating In Some Parts Of Maryland After COVID-19 Cases On The Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 900 new coronavirus cases for the third straight day on Saturday as the state reached the grim milestone of 4,000 deaths, data from the state’s health department showed.

As of Saturday, the state has seen 145,281 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 967 in the past day. Ten more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,000 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations increased by seven, bringing the total to 520. Of those, 394 patients were in acute care and 126 were in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also increased to 3.77% Saturday from 3.71% on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 3,422,662 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, of which 1,793,391 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 766 (24)
Anne Arundel 12,202 (266) 12*
Baltimore City 17,976 (486) 18*
Baltimore County 21,017 (650) 23*
Calvert 1,204 (28) 1*
Caroline 760 (8)
Carroll 2,294 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,372 (35) 1*
Charles 3,226 (100) 2*
Dorchester 821 (12)
Frederick 4,857 (131) 8*
Garrett 150 (1)
Harford 3,680 (78) 4*
Howard 5,959 (121) 6*
Kent 346 (23) 2*
Montgomery 25,993 (833) 40*
Prince George’s 33,111 (839) 24*
Queen Anne’s 802 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,504 (60)
Somerset 438 (6)
Talbot 658 (6)
Washington 2,358 (46)
Wicomico 2,554 (51)
Worcester 1,233 (30) 1*
Data not available (15) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,713
10-19 12,798 (2)
20-29 27,535 (24) 1*
30-39 26,141 (52) 6*
40-49 23,016 (130) 3*
50-59 21,138 (327) 16*
60-69 14,216 (656) 13*
70-79 8,317 (996) 29*
80+ 6,407 (1,811) 79*
Data not available (2)
Female 76,477 (1,952) 75*
Male 68,804 (2,048) 72*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 44,775 (1,619) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,790 (146) 6*
White (NH) 38,807 (1,719) 73*
Hispanic 30,644 (455) 12*
Other (NH) 6,745 (45)
Data not available 21,520 (16) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

