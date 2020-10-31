BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the coronavirus pandemic has changed Halloween for most of us, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore did not let it stop them.

The zoo hosted its 37th annual ZooBoo event this weekend.

The Halloween celebration brings out families for a day of trick-or-treating with their favorite animals.

This year, to keep everyone safe, social distancing and masks were required.

In Reisterstown, David Donn played music on his front porch. He and his wife, Beatrice, wanted to offer a socially-distanced distraction on a very different Halloween.

“It makes me nervous. We’re not heading in the right direction. I guess, with things going up,” Beatrice Grasu, of Reisterstown, said.

Grasu said she hopes this is not the last time her family and friends can get together. With temperatures falling, she hope coronavirus numbers do, too.

“I hope we never experience something like this ever again,” Grasu said. “It is definitely unusual. I feel for the kids not having a normal halloween.”

Maryland reported Saturday more than 145,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 4,000 deaths.