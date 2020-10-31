NEWARK, Del. (WJZ) — Police in Newark, Delaware charged more than 60 people with violating the city’s unlawful social gathering ordinance following three separate incidents Thursday night and Friday morning.
Police were called Thursday just before midnight to a residence in the unit block of New London Avenue for a loud music complaint.
Responding officers found about 30 to 40 people in and outside of the residence.
Some fled upon the officers’ arrival. Eighteen people were cited for violation of the city’s unlawful social gathering ordinance.
Officers were also called just before midnight to an apartment in the 600 block of Leigh Road for a loud music complaint.
Responding officers found more than 12 people inside the apartment. Some had fled by climbing out of windows upon the officers’ arrival.
Officers cited 12 people for violation of the city’s unlawful social gathering ordinance.
Just after midnight Friday, police responded to a residence in the unit block of South Chapel Street for a loud music complaint.
Responding officers found numerous people inside the residence. Thirty-three people were cited for violation of the city’s unlawful social gathering ordinance.
All suspects were released and will appear in court at a later date, police said.