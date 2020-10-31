BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore overnight.
Police were called around 12:46 a.m. to the 6900 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, Homicide investigators responded and accessed the scene. Northwest District Shooting detectives also responded and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.