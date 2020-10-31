CORONAVIRUS IN MDOfficials Discouraging Trick-Or-Treating In Some Parts Of Maryland After COVID-19 Cases On The Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7:00PM
    8:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    9:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore overnight.

Police were called around 12:46 a.m. to the 6900 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, Homicide investigators responded and accessed the scene. Northwest District Shooting detectives also responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply