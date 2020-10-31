CORONAVIRUS IN MDOfficials Discouraging Trick-Or-Treating In Some Parts Of Maryland After COVID-19 Cases On The Rise
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Westminster are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to a recent homicide.

Police say it happened on Saturday, October 24, around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Carroll View Avenue and South Bishop Street.

The incident led to the death of Devin Raney, 23, police say.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who have information about it, should contact Lt. Jeffrey Schuster, Westminster Police Department – Criminal Investigations Bureau, at (410) 848-3918.

Those with information may also send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD, or contact the TIPS line at (410) 857-8477.

