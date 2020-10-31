WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Waldorf Friday night, according to police.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to Room 301 Lounge / Bar for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found four people had been shot.
The victims were taken to area hospitals where one victim, Dontrell Lowell Watson, 34, of Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead.
Of the remaining three victims, one is in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition.
A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was the result of a dispute between two groups of people.
Detectives are working leads and ask anyone with additional information to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.