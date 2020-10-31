CORONAVIRUS IN MDOfficials Discouraging Trick-Or-Treating In Some Parts Of Maryland After COVID-19 Cases On The Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7:00PM
    8:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    9:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Charles County, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers, Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Waldorf Friday night, according to police. 

Police were called around 9 p.m. to Room 301 Lounge / Bar for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found four people had been shot.

The victims were taken to area hospitals where one victim, Dontrell Lowell Watson, 34, of Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead.

Of the remaining three victims, one is in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was the result of a dispute between two groups of people.

Detectives are working leads and ask anyone with additional information to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply