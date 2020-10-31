Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Police Department is investigating after an off-campus shooting Saturday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Baltimore Avenue near Campus Drive.
Police are asking for people to avoid the area.
COMMUNITY ALERT: Off-Campus Shooting
Officers on the scene of an Off-Campus shooting in the 7700 Baltimore Ave near Campus Dr. Avoid the area and adhere to Police directions.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) November 1, 2020
No further information is available at this time.
