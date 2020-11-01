COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police have released two surveillance images of people of interest in a shooting at a College Park hotel on Halloween night that injured seven people.
Officers were called to a hotel in the 7700 block of Baltimore Avenue for a shooting at 11:05 p.m. near the University of Maryland.
University Of Maryland Police Investigating Off-Campus Shooting
Police say the shooting happened at a Halloween party taking place in a hotel room. After interviewing eyewitnesses and looking at surveillance video, detectives have identified two people of interest.
.@PGPDNews releases surveillance pictures of two persons of interest in College Park hotel Shooting: https://t.co/fii8Y249i5 pic.twitter.com/PJBIY7IDBt
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 1, 2020
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Five of those victims have been released from the hospital. The two victims who remain hospitalized suffered what appear at this point to be non-life-threating injuries. All of the victims were adults.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 301-699-2601.Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 20-0051097.