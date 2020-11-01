BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are reeling from a tough loss against their rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. But while there were several things players said they can improve upon, two rookies shined during the game.
Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins had to step up as a starter while Mark Ingram was out of the game due to an injury he sustained in Week 6 versus the Eagles.
Dobbins rushed 15 times for 113 yards during Sunday’s game against one of the top rushing defenses in the league. The Ohio State grad had a breakout performance.
Get it @GodsGiftGus13 @Jkdobbins22 🤣 #budlightcelly pic.twitter.com/fwQ8LOwKak
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020
Even though Dobbins had a good game, he said the team would bounce back:
We will bounce back stronger than ever believe that
— Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) November 1, 2020
Another rookie, linebacker Patrick Queen, also had a great game with four tackles.
BIG DEFENSIVE STOP.
THREE-AND-OUT. pic.twitter.com/gBt3HlUX5m
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020
The Ravens will look to bounce back next week when they take on the Colts in Indianapolis.