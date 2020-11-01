COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ)– Howard County Police are searching for a vehicle they say struck a teenager who was attempting to run across route 108 in Columbia overnight.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. a Honda Civic stopped in the travel portion of northbound Phelps Luck Drive at route 108, and for an unknown reasons, the driver and one of the three passengers exited the vehicle and attempted to run across the street to the Royal Farms store before turning back towards their vehicle.

While attempting to turn back 17-year-old Nursen Esabel Akinci of Columbia was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on route 108.

She was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The other pedestrian was not injured.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved in the accident is a dark-colored sedan and likely to have damage to the driver’s side head lamp and surrounding area.

Anyone with information about this pedestrian hit and run is asked to call Howard County Police at 410-313-STOP or email them at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Police also asking people in the area to check their exterior cameras for any activity around the time of the accident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook