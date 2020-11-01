CORONAVIRUS IN MD864 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Increases Slightly
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMStar Trek Beyond
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    01:05 AMNCIS
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Interceptions, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, pick 6, Pittsburgh Steelers, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two interceptions Sunday during the Steelers game leading to two touchdowns for the rival team.

According to the NFL, Jackson has not thrown more than two interceptions in a game since Week 5 in the 2019 against the Steelers.

Although Jackson threw two pick-6s, he also broke other records. It was his 10th career game with more than two passing touchdowns and more than 50 rushing yards.

He joins Russell Wilson, Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham and Steve Young as the only players with 10 or more such game since 1950.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply