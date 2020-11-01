BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two interceptions Sunday during the Steelers game leading to two touchdowns for the rival team.

According to the NFL, Jackson has not thrown more than two interceptions in a game since Week 5 in the 2019 against the Steelers.

Lamar Jackson threw his second interception today on the Ravens' first drive of the 2nd half Jackson has not thrown 2+ interceptions in a game since Week 5, 2019… also against the Steelers (3 INTs)#PITvsBAL — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 1, 2020

Although Jackson threw two pick-6s, he also broke other records. It was his 10th career game with more than two passing touchdowns and more than 50 rushing yards.

He joins Russell Wilson, Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham and Steve Young as the only players with 10 or more such game since 1950.