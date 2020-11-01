Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory was issued for parts of Maryland Monday.
The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to noon in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City
Northwest winds of 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.
The wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs blown down could cause power outages.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.