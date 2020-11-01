BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added 800 new coronavirus cases Sunday as the positivity rate increased slightly again. The state has now seen more than 146,000 total COVID-19 cases and over the weekend, a grim milestone, the state seeing a total over 4,000 deaths since this pandemic began.

But at M&T Bank Stadium, a familiar sight — Ravens fans coming and going as the team hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time this season as well as fans in the stands.

The stadium was allowed to host around 4,000 fans Sunday, but a number of changes were put in place due to the pandemic.

Fans were happy to be back for the first time this season in a stadium they missed being away from.

“It was good to get back in the stadium,” said one fan.

“It’s much better than watching it on TV,” said another fan.

Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan issued orders for safe capacity limits at outdoor sporting events and entertainment venues. Mayor jack young allowing just over 4,000 to attend Sunday’s game.

The Ravens putting into place safety protocols.

“I was very pleased with their work to keep everybody social distancing,” said one fan.

Face masks were required at all times, mobile only tickets and a strict no-tailgating policy.

Just before the weekend, city officials warned it’s eventfulness could be a cause for concern.

“Halloween, our Ravens home game against the Steelers and of course Election Day, the choices we make over the next few days will impact what our Thanksgiving will look like,” said Young.

On Sunday, Maryland’s cases shot up by 864 ticking upward this past week as public health experts warn of worsening conditions due to the colder months.

“These numbers are approaching the numbers we were seeing at the beginning of July before we peaked in early August,” said city health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dziraza.

“The risks are going to increase,” Young added. “The weather is getting colder and people are going to want to spend more time indoors.”

Back at M&T, all the fans said they were incredibly impressed. One person told WJZ he noticed they even shut down the restrooms every 20 minutes to clean before people could go back in.,